Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 115.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AKRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of AKRO opened at $29.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,060 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $77,387.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,871.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,170 shares of company stock worth $541,032. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,333 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 831,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,602,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after acquiring an additional 323,776 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 154,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

