Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its price target increased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 132.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AKRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AKRO opened at $29.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $41.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $281,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,170 shares of company stock valued at $541,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.