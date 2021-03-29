Akroma (AKA) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $11,034.85 and $1.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akroma has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.44 or 0.03131115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021707 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

