Akroma (AKA) Price Tops $0.0006

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market cap of $11,141.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,770.23 or 0.03047435 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021160 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.