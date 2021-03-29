Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.92

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.92 and last traded at $37.73, with a volume of 15780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKZOY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akzo Nobel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.3197 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.55%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

