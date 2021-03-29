Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.87% of Alamo Group worth $30,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group stock opened at $153.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $164.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $288.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.