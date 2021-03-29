Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) Short Interest Update

Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 138.1% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
OTCMKTS ALKHF opened at C$0.06 on Monday. Alaska Hydro has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 million and a P/E ratio of -29.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.
Alaska Hydro Company Profile
Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Hydro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.