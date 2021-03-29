Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) Short Interest Update

Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 138.1% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS ALKHF opened at C$0.06 on Monday. Alaska Hydro has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 million and a P/E ratio of -29.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

Alaska Hydro Company Profile

Alaska Hydro Corporation engages in the development of renewable energy projects. The company primarily focuses on hydroelectric power generation for resource development. It focuses on the More Creek hydroelectric project with a generation capacity of approximately 306 gigawatt hours of energy per year located in northwest British Columbia.

