Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,064 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $12,636,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $20.62.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

