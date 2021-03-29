Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Hits $0.0092 on Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $14.54 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.44 or 0.00261671 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00063125 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00091284 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,576,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

