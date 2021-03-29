Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 237,170 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $121,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,738,000 after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 85,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 169,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 7,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $154.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.60. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

