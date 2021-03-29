Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the February 28th total of 509,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ALFVF stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.