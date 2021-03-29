Algebris UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Algebris UK Ltd lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,793 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 5.9% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Citigroup by 552.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.88 on Monday, hitting $71.14. 156,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,625,984. The company has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

