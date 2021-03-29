Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alkermes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,576,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,359,000 after purchasing an additional 134,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,024,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,042,000 after acquiring an additional 172,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,760,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Alkermes by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,876,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,338,000 after acquiring an additional 77,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,216,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,209,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $19.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -42.43, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

