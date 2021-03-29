Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Allegiant Travel worth $30,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 538.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.90.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

ALGT opened at $250.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.34. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

