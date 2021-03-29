Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alliance Data Systems traded as high as $121.23 and last traded at $116.27, with a volume of 3637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.69.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

