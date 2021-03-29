Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Gap Up to $5.58

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.82. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $719.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $366.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.60 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,814,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 865,788 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,581,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

