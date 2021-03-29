AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $343,969.38

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $343,969.38 and $152.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00049913 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 91.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 208.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.