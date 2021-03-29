Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by S&T Bank

S&T Bank lessened its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,549 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank owned about 0.30% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 153,588 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $15.16. 24,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,278. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

