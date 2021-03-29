Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,626 shares of company stock worth $948,417 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALLY opened at $45.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

