Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.72% of Ally Financial worth $362,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Ally Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 57.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,679,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,052,000 after purchasing an additional 613,566 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $45.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,626 shares of company stock valued at $948,417 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

