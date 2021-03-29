Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LBTSF stock remained flat at $$14.00 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 944. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. Almirall has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Almirall Company Profile

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications; and for central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

