Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Sells $82,832.40 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Bing Xue sold 695 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $24,067.85.

On Thursday, January 28th, Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $48,119.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 193,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $781.63 million, a PE ratio of 538.00 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $158.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AOSL shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

