Alpha Finance Lab One Day Trading Volume Hits $60.80 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $462.34 million and $60.80 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00003179 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00058904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.00216467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.56 or 0.00946885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00078831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00029807 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Token Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,153,035 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

