Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Trimmed by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $22.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,057.72. 51,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,192. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,075.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,784.45. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,079.81 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

