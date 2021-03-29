Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded down $10.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,014.40. 26,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,075.08 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,063.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,777.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,075.98.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.