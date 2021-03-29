Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GOOGL. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,075.98.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $21.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,045.79. 1,276,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,788. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,060.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,784.55. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,075.08 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $1,220,881,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.