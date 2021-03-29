Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) Short Interest Up 119.2% in March

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,500 shares, a growth of 119.2% from the February 28th total of 107,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 372,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of AGC stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. Altimeter Growth has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

Get Altimeter Growth alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter worth $32,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $1,929,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $5,144,000.

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.