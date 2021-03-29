Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Update

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the February 28th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 359.0 days.

Shares of ALMFF stock opened at $20.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. Altium has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $28.31.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Altium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

