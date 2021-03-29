Altria Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Altria Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $52.50 on Monday. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,444,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,209,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

