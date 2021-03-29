Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Short Interest Down 50.2% in March

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the February 28th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ACH stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.65. 113,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,577. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.72. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 97,053 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

