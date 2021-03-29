Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Short Interest Down 50.2% in March

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the February 28th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ACH stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.65. 113,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,577. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.72. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $13.73.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.
Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.
