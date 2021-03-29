Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.14% of GrowGeneration at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GRWG opened at $44.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 880.18 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

