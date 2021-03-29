Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 49,601 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.13% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a market cap of $129.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 7.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

