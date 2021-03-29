Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 207,556 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 3.12% of Recro Pharma worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 400,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 106,094 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 140.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 35,558 shares during the period. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REPH opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $9.19.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

