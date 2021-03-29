Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $2.24 Million in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth $2,788,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $8,880,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth $7,545,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at $2,230,000.

OTCMKTS RMGBU opened at $10.41 on Monday. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $13.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

