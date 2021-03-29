Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,099,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,660,000 after purchasing an additional 597,444 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $327.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.95. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.67 and a one year high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

