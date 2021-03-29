Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Raises Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in nCino were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in nCino by 612.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCNO opened at $63.28 on Monday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.32.

In other news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 101,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $7,347,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $1,484,659.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,241.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

