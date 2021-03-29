Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 5,072 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.09% of Outset Medical worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,591,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 3,048.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after buying an additional 726,727 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,597,000 after buying an additional 473,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,524,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,449,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OM. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $835,346.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,380.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $27,840,226.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 573,161 shares of company stock valued at $28,842,558 over the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $49.16 on Monday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.