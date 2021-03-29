Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.15% of TWC Tech Holdings II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,906,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $979,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,253,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,795,000.

TWCT stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

