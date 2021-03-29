Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $67,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,050.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,889.15 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,156.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,172.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

