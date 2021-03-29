Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 17.7% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,050.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,889.15 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,156.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3,172.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

