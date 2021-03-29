Ambassador Advisors LLC Lowers Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ambassador Advisors LLC reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for about 3.2% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $425.23. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,198. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $420.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.78. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.29 and a 12-month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

