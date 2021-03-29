Ambassador Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.5% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,069 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,073 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $353.39. 15,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,423. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $280.90 and a one year high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

