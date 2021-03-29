Ambassador Advisors LLC Purchases 50,760 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 240.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,760 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 2.4% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 40,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,405,868. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

