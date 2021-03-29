Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at DNB Markets

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

AMBBY traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.00. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167. Ambu A/S has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

