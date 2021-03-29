Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,004 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,344,000 after buying an additional 1,956,166 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,408,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,823,000 after buying an additional 400,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,369,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,591,000 after buying an additional 254,912 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,471,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,478,000 after buying an additional 561,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,196,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,703,000 after buying an additional 804,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.78 on Monday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

