Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $271.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $156.17 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.86.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $158,241.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $838,228. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in Amedisys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

