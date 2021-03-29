Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of Ameresco worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ameresco by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $644,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRC stock opened at $43.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMRC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

In related news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 54,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $3,209,310.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,732,799.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 64,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $3,779,784.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,708,612.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,083,664 shares of company stock valued at $55,138,391. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

