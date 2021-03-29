American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Trimmed by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,518 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Boston Partners bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 722.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 418,427 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after purchasing an additional 264,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock opened at $84.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.54.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $158,382.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,125,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,835 shares of company stock worth $9,026,316 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.