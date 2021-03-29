American International Group Inc. Acquires 2,069 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,369,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,758 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,875,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,194,000 after purchasing an additional 290,516 shares during the period.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.05.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $131.29 on Monday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.71 and a 200-day moving average of $137.62.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. On average, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

