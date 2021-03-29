American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Natera worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $937,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $74,539.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 577,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,216,862.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,319 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,981 over the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $93.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.01. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.